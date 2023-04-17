Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Let’s Talk About It: A Gut Feeling

May 4 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Presented in partnership with the Root Down to Rise Up program of Aspen Strong, medical nutritionist, Shari Havourd, will talk you through everything you want and need to know about maintaining a healthy gut! Learn and chat about the gut-brain connection and how your gut affects your moods and overall physical and mental health. This program open to participants ages 14+.

Registration is required : aspenstrong.org/event/a-gut-feeling/

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
May 4
Time:
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top