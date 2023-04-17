Let’s Talk About It: A Gut Feeling

Presented in partnership with the Root Down to Rise Up program of Aspen Strong, medical nutritionist, Shari Havourd, will talk you through everything you want and need to know about maintaining a healthy gut! Learn and chat about the gut-brain connection and how your gut affects your moods and overall physical and mental health. This program open to participants ages 14+.

Registration is required : aspenstrong.org/event/a-gut-feeling/