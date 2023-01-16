Let’s Play Bridge

Bridge players unite! The Library Bridge Club is starting up and meeting twice a month (*NEW TIME!!! the second and fourth Monday afternoon of the month) from 4-6pm. Free introductory lessons for newcomers or refresh your game for regular players. Bridge will be led by Courtney Keller, an experienced teacher and player. She will review the rules and opening moves and give pointers along the way. All levels welcome! Registration is requested, although drop-ins are welcome.