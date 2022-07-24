Your community connector

Learning and Networking for Childhood Caregivers

August 17 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Free

Anyone who cares for young children is invited to the library to learn about engaging topics and network with other caregivers. You can bring children with you as we’ll have hands-on activities for them too! Presented in partnership with Early Childhood Network.

Cualquier persona que cuide a niños pequeños está invitada a la biblioteca para aprender sobre temas interesantes y establecer contactos con otros cuidadores. ¡Puede traer niños con usted, ya que también tendremos actividades prácticas para ellos!

August 17
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Free
Carbondale Branch Library
https://www.gcpld.org/

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-2889
www.gcpld.org
