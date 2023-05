Kids in 4th to 7th grade are invited to learn how to play the ukulele from Aspen Music Festival instructor Mateo Sandate in a six-part series at the library. No experience necessary, but space is limited to 10 and registration is required. We’ll celebrate at the end by hosting a pizza party and all the participants and graduates will get to keep their ukuleles!

Tuesdays: June 20 to August 1 (except July 4)