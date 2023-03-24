Labyrinth Walk in honor of Women’s History Month

Join us as we walk and drum to commemorate and encourage the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in history.

This is an invitation to slow down, to quiet our minds, to relax into the moment, to connect with ourselves and others, to share the significance of women’s influence in our lives and in community.

What to expect:

Opportunity to sing songs to open hearts as we begin and end the evening.

Walk on the labyrinth canvas to experience the deeply restorative powers of walking meditation.

Accompanied by drum beat that matches the heart beat of Mother Earth and attunes our hearts in synchronistic way – building community anew!