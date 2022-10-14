Your community connector

Kundalini Yoga

October 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

$18.00

This unique yoga practice combines movement, breathwork and sound. This is a powerful combination that cleanses the tissues, organs and your mind. In our current covid world, we need practices that facilitate strong immune systems, as well as being emotionally and mentally flexible. Kundalini yoga strengthens the nervous system, immune system and glandular systems. Cultivating an increased capacity for well being and meeting life’s stress and challenges with greater ease.
Relax after with a gong Sound Bath

Details

Date:
October 18
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
$18.00
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
www.yogaglenwood.com

Venue

The Yoga Collective
1512 Grand Ave. Suite 213
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709486381
Website:
https://www.yogaglenwood.com
