This unique yoga practice combines movement, breathwork and sound. This is a powerful combination that cleanses the tissues, organs and your mind. In our current covid world, we need practices that facilitate strong immune systems, as well as being emotionally and mentally flexible. Kundalini yoga strengthens the nervous system, immune system and glandular systems. Cultivating an increased capacity for well being and meeting life’s stress and challenges with greater ease.

Relax after with a gong Sound Bath