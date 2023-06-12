Know Your Trees | Tree Identification Walk

Firs and spruces, aspens and cottonwoods… how many trees do you know? Come explore the ACES backyard with us and discover up to a dozen species of conifers and deciduous trees. And let’s not forget about the great variety of tall shrubs that are all around us!

Join the Naturalist Program Director Jim Kravitz or the Forest Program Director Adam McCurdy on this hour-long walk around the Hallam Lake neighborhood to identify local trees. Participants will walk away with The Rocky Mountain Tree Finder booklet and basic knowledge about the native trees that grow in our neighborhood.

Know Your Trees will be offered Monday, June 19 through Monday, August 28, 2023. There will be no class on Monday, July 3th.

Advance registration is required.