Revisaremos lo que necesita saber ahora mismo sobre DACA, TPS y asilo, incluido:

• quién califica

• cuándo y qué renovar

• cuánto tiempo están tomando las cosas

• cosas que pueden afectar negativamente su aplicación

Presentado por Jennifer Smith de Smith Immigration y por Alpine Legal Services en inglés y español.

Know Your Rights: Immigration Law

We will review what you need to know right now about DACA, TPS, and Asylum, including:

• who qualifies

• when and what to renew

• how long things are taking

• things that can negatively impact your application

Presented by Jennifer Smith of Smith Immigration and by Alpine Legal Services. Listen and participate in English or Spanish.

Register and participate online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z63hMVXbTiOthlkSoI8lzA