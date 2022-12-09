Your community connector

Kindred Spirits Carolers

December 17 @ 12:30 am - 1:15 pm

Bringing that magical holiday cheer to The Launchpad during Deck the Walls Holiday Market.

Details

Date:
December 17
Time:
12:30 am - 1:15 pm

Organizer

Carbondale Arts
Phone:
9709631680
Email:
info@carbondalearts.com
Website:
carbondalearts.com

Venue

The Launchpad
76 S. Fourth St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-1680
Website:
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
