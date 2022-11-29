Kids Hip Hop with Sam and Ava (Ages 9 – 11)

Come groove, smile, laugh, and learn to express yourself through hip hop dance with Sam Stableford and Ava Montemayor. Sam & Ava are local carbondale high schoolers who specialize in hip hop dance and have been teaching kids for 3 years! They want to meet you and help you learn to strut your stuff. Ages 9 – 11 (no exceptions). Light dance experience preferred.

Wednesdays at The Launchpad, 76 S 4th St, Carbondale, CO

November 30th through February 15; No class December 21 & 28

4pm – 5pm

$120