Kids Hip Hop with Sam and Ava (Ages 9 – 11)

November 30, 2022 @ 4:00 pm - February 15, 2023 @ 5:00 pm

Come groove, smile, laugh, and learn to express yourself through hip hop dance with Sam Stableford and Ava Montemayor. Sam & Ava are local carbondale high schoolers who specialize in hip hop dance and have been teaching kids for 3 years! They want to meet you and help you learn to strut your stuff. Ages 9 – 11 (no exceptions). Light dance experience preferred.

Wednesdays at The Launchpad, 76 S 4th St, Carbondale, CO

November 30th through February 15; No class December 21 & 28

4pm – 5pm

Organizer

Dance Initiative
Phone:
970 963-8681
Email:
peter@danceinitiative.org
Website:
www.danceinitiative.org

Venue

The Launchpad
76 S. Fourth St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-1680
Website:
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
