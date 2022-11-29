Kids Hip Hop with Sam and Ava (Ages 6 – 8)
November 28, 2022 @ 4:00 pm - February 13, 2023 @ 5:00 pm$90
Come groove, smile, laugh, and learn to express yourself through hip hop dance with Sam Stableford and Ava Montemayor. Sam & Ava are local carbondale high schoolers who specialize in hip hop dance and have been teaching kids for 3 years! They want to meet you and help you learn to strut your stuff. Ages 6 – 8 (no exceptions), no experience necessary.
Mondays at Carbondale Rec Center small fitness studio
November 28th through February 13; No class December 19 & 26, January 16
4pm – 5pm
$90