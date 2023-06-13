Kids All Together Now Yoga and Mindfulness

It’s easy to be kind and friendly after you’ve stretched your body and calmed your mind. Diana Laughlin will lead the practice of kid-friendly centering, breathing, yoga, stories, and songs… all together. Bring your own yoga mat or borrow one from us, while supplies last. Recommended for ages 4 – 10; all ages and families are welcome.

This is part of the Summer Reading Challenge event series for children. It’s free and open for all to participate.