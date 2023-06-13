Your community connector

Kids All Together Now Yoga and Mindfulness

July 11 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

It’s easy to be kind and friendly after you’ve stretched your body and calmed your mind. Diana Laughlin will lead the practice of kid-friendly centering, breathing, yoga, stories, and songs… all together. Bring your own yoga mat or borrow one from us, while supplies last. Recommended for ages 4 – 10; all ages and families are welcome.

This is part of the Summer Reading Challenge event series for children. It’s free and open for all to participate.

Details

Date:
July 11
Time:
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/kids-all-together-now-yoga-and-mindfulness

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
