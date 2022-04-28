KDNK Thrift Shop Prom

Prom 7:00PM

$30 MEMBERS | $30 IN ADVANCE | $30 DAY OF

Genre: Dance Party

It’s prom season for everybody! Who are you going to ask to go with you? Who will be the prom queen or king? Get together with your community as we celebrate the prom season to benefit our friends at KDNK.

We will offer music from all eras, taking you back in time and even pretending like this is our first prom. DJ The Guest will be spinning the tunes.

Don’t have a get up for the prom? No problem, you can stop by select thrift shops in the Roaring Fork Valley and they will have special racks set up with thrift shop attire. We can’t wait to see your outfits! Let’s transform Willits into a prom haven!

Your first drink is covered by the ticket! There are also Willits restaurants that will be offering bonus perks for your ticket purchase. Stay tuned!

Our photo booth will help you remember the evening indefinitely. It will be a night to never forget!

21+ Event