On Wednesday, March 15, ACCF and Tusk, a UK-based charity whose Royal Patron is HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales, will host a cocktail fundraiser — the second annual “Karibu Africa” in Aspen — at the Aspen Meadows Resort. The evening will feature a live auction with artworks donated by ACCF & Tusk Ambassador, photographer David Yarrow, among other items. Evander Holyfield will also attend and support the charitable benefit with his wife, Shevon Harris-Holyfield, Esq. All money raised will support the organizations’ joint education, anti-poverty, and wildlife conservation programs throughout Eastern & Southern Africa.

Après-ski cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and networking event. You’ll learn about the collective-impact work of the ACCF-Tusk partnership in Africa.

David Yarrow Photography has graciously donated two of his fine art items from his collection, along with some other great experiences we will be offering to our guests that evening to support our work.

