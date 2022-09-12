Journey of the Casually Curious to the Dedicated Maker – Opening Reception

Featuring the work of Claire Green, Denise Moss, Gail Mathieson, Frank McGuirk, & Rossi Spong, Journey of the Casually Curious showcases the relationship between a curious student and an engaged instructor.

Each student has prepared pieces derivative of the various projects and techniques introduced during the class including forms, brushwork, carving, texturing, and glazing. The relatedness of these styles and shaping of the work creates a subtle story about the artistic influence from teacher to student. Each of these students has demonstrated significant growth over recent years and this exhibition will be testimony to that.