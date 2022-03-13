Your community connector

Jon Turk, author, adventurer, stage performer speaks on Consciousness Evolution

March 17 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Free

Hosts: Noel-Bob Marshall-Warner, Jo Beall and 4 others and guest host Rita Marsh
Join hosts Noel-Bob Marshall-Warner, Jo Beall and 4 others and guest host Rita Marsh as we hear from Jon Turk about his call-out for a second Conscious Revolution – based on positive thinking, love, cooperation, dance, music, and art – to provide us with the human power to endure and prosper. Jon Turk earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1971 and was nominated by National Geographic as one of the Top Ten Adventurers of the Year in 2012.
More about Jon at www.jonturk.net
ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83114637833 or watch on Facebook livestream at https://www.facebook.com/groups/cocreatorsconvergence

Date:
March 17
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Free
https://davinikent.com/event/call-for-consciousness-evolutiion/

The Center for Human Flourishing
9706182096
info@davinikent.org
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Virtual Zoom Event

