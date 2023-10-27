Join Author Jillian Gibbs at Explore Booksellers

Jillian Gibbs, Carbondale resident, and founder & CEO of global creative production consultancy, Advertising Production Resources (APR), will be presenting her book “The Marketer’s Guide to Creative Production” at Explore Booksellers in Aspen. This essential guidebook is at the forefront of nurturing and developing people within marketing and advertising, addressing the need for mentorship and training for the industry. Join Jillian for a meet and greet, and enter a drawing to win a free, autographed copy!