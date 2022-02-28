John and Kathryn Gracey in Concert
March 17 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join us for concerts with John and Kathryn Gracey, who entertain audiences with a collection of Celtic folk music and patriotic ballads as an accordion and harp duo. Free and open to the public, please join us for the concert most convenient for your schedule.
Tuesday, March 15 • 2 pm • Rifle Branch Library
Thursday, March 17 • 2 pm • Carbondale Branch Library
Monday, March 21 • 2 pm • Parachute Branch Library
Wednesday, March 30 • 1:30 pm • New Castle Branch Library