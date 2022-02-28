Your community connector

John and Kathryn Gracey in Concert

March 17 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for concerts with John and Kathryn Gracey, who entertain audiences with a collection of Celtic folk music and patriotic ballads as an accordion and harp duo. Free and open to the public, please join us for the concert most convenient for your schedule.

Tuesday, March 15 • 2 pm • Rifle Branch Library
Thursday, March 17 • 2 pm • Carbondale Branch Library
Monday, March 21 • 2 pm • Parachute Branch Library
Wednesday, March 30 • 1:30 pm • New Castle Branch Library

Date:
March 17
Time:
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/john-and-kathryn-gracey-concert-3

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
sopris ave
carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-1680
Website:
http://www.carbondalearts.comp
