John and Kathryn Gracey in Concert

Join us for concerts with John and Kathryn Gracey, who entertain audiences with a collection of Celtic folk music and patriotic ballads as an accordion and harp duo. Free and open to the public, please join us for the concert most convenient for your schedule.

Tuesday, March 15 • 2 pm • Rifle Branch Library

Thursday, March 17 • 2 pm • Carbondale Branch Library

Monday, March 21 • 2 pm • Parachute Branch Library

Wednesday, March 30 • 1:30 pm • New Castle Branch Library