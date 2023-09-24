JAS & Berklee College of Music #MusicallyMe Event

#MusicallyMe – Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5pm at Glenwood High School

Open to all interested Middle & High School Students & Parents/Guardians

JAS and the Berklee College of Music are excited to bring Berklee’s very first interactive hands on approach to music education, the industry, and beyond to the Roaring Fork Valley on October 10th. Join us for a conversation and musical workshop that will give you insight into the next phase of your educational journey! We have informational breakout sessions for students and parents/guardians that will help prepare you for college and what questions to ask while deciding your future. There will be mock college auditions and interviews, as well as a group exercise and performance opportunity. As a special treat, we’ll hear from alumni who have taken this path and then open the floor for questions. We hope to see you there!