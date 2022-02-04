It’s All Uphill From Here A Benefit for Huts for Vets

Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination (originals, copies or photos and state verified apps are all valid forms of proof), valid photo ID, and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

Doors 5:30pm // Show 6:30pm

$15 In Advance $25 Day Of

Sponsored by Bristlecone Mountain Sports, Faux Reel Films, FAST G8, Polar Star Inn and The Seipel Hut, 10th Mountain Division, and TACAW.

Join us for a special film event to benefit Huts For Vets. Faux Reel Films will be screening their new documentary about John Seipel, “It’s All Uphill From Here.” John is the man who has spent many years building and supporting some of the 10th Mountain Huts. The screening will be followed by a Q & A with John and filmmaker, Hamilton Pevec.

As a bonus we will screen a few other short films to round out the evening. Stay tuned for the full lineup. This promises to be a compelling evening for a great cause.

Doors will open at 5:30 for socializing and perusal of auction items. The show will start promptly at 6:30.