Is the dream still livable: A housing-oriented panel discussion

December 6 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

“Is the dream still livable: Fighting to maintain community in the Roaring Fork Valley” is a housing-oriented panel discussion between Hannah Klausman, the City of Glenwood Springs Director of Economic and Community Development and April Long, the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition Program Director. The discussion is moderated by Curtis Wackerle, Aspen Journalism Editor and Executive Director.

Details

Date:
December 6
Time:
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://aspenjournalism.org/event-is-the-dream-still-livable-a-housing-oriented-panel-discussion/

Organizer

Aspen Journalism
Phone:
303877-7729
Email:
curtis@aspenjournalism.org
Website:
https://aspenjournalism.org/

Venue

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn
150 Main St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
