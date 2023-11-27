Is the dream still livable: A housing-oriented panel discussion
December 6 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pmFree
“Is the dream still livable: Fighting to maintain community in the Roaring Fork Valley” is a housing-oriented panel discussion between Hannah Klausman, the City of Glenwood Springs Director of Economic and Community Development and April Long, the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition Program Director. The discussion is moderated by Curtis Wackerle, Aspen Journalism Editor and Executive Director.