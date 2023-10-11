iOS 17 Basics, Tips & Tricks

It’s that time of year again! Time for the next big iPhone operating system update. But have no fear, we are here for you! Join us to learn the basics of the new system, as well as tips and tricks, and to ask questions. You do not need to have iOS 17 installed prior to the workshop.

¡Otra vez ha llegado el momento del año! ¡Es hora de la próxima gran actualización en el sistema operativo de iPhone! Pero no temas, ¡estamos aquí para ayudarte! Únete a nosotros para conocer los conceptos básicos del nuevo sistema, escuchar consejos y aprender trucos, y también para hacer preguntas. No es necesario que tengas instalado el sistema iOS 17 antes de participar en el taller.