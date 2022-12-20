Investigating Ghostly Phenomena

Ghosts don’t just haunt at Halloween, they are out all year! Join Clarissa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators and other CCPI technicians and investigators for a four-part series.

–In session one, Clarissa and Technical Manager, Erik Mazur demonstrate the equipment paranormal researchers use to investigate reports of ghostly phenomena as well as the different classifications of ghosts.

This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.