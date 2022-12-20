Your community connector

Investigating Ghostly Phenomena

January 9, 2023 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Ghosts don’t just haunt at Halloween, they are out all year! Join Clarissa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators and other CCPI technicians and investigators for a four-part series.
–In session one, Clarissa and Technical Manager, Erik Mazur demonstrate the equipment paranormal researchers use to investigate reports of ghostly phenomena as well as the different classifications of ghosts.

This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Details

Date:
January 9, 2023
Time:
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
