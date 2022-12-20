Investigating Ghostly Phenomena

Ghosts don’t just haunt at Halloween, they are out all year! Join Clarissa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators and other CCPI technicians and investigators for a four-part series.

–In session four Clarissa and Case Manager, Susan Herwick go over the essential safety practices necessary when investigating paranormal phenomena and apply techniques learned in week 1 – 3 in a mock investigation of the library. Please note this last class will meet until 9:00 pm.

This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.