Investigating Ghostly Phenomena

January 30, 2023 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Ghosts don’t just haunt at Halloween, they are out all year! Join Clarissa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators and other CCPI technicians and investigators for a four-part series.

–In session four Clarissa and Case Manager, Susan Herwick go over the essential safety practices necessary when investigating paranormal phenomena and apply techniques learned in week 1 – 3 in a mock investigation of the library. Please note this last class will meet until 9:00 pm.
This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Details

Date:
January 30, 2023
Time:
6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
sopris ave
carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-1680
Website:
http://www.carbondalearts.comp
