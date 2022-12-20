Investigating Ghostly Phenomena

Ghosts don’t just haunt at Halloween, they are out all year! Join Clarissa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators and other CCPI technicians and investigators for a four-part series.

–In session three Clarissa and Investigator, Robert Irwin demonstrate Electronic Voice Phenomena, how to capture it, and how to properly analyze the audio files. Explore compelling audio files collected by CCPI and the circumstances surrounding the collection of those clips.

This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.