Introduction to Trauma Release Exercises

October 20 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

$10

Join Jacy Sundlie, TRE ® Global Certification Trainer assisted by Jacquie Wheeler TRE ® Certification Trainer & Betsy Bowie Certified TRE® Provider to experience
TRE®, a simple technique that uses exercises to release stress or tension from the body that accumulates from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations, or traumatic life experiences. First responders – police, fire and other emergency response personnel FREE!
To register RSVP to info@tcfhf.org

October 20
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
$10
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/trauma-release-exercises-introduction-2/

The Center for Human Flourishing
9706182096
info@davinikent.org
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703408151
www.compassionfest.world
