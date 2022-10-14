Introduction to Trauma Release Exercises

Join Jacy Sundlie, TRE ® Global Certification Trainer assisted by Jacquie Wheeler TRE ® Certification Trainer & Betsy Bowie Certified TRE® Provider to experience

TRE®, a simple technique that uses exercises to release stress or tension from the body that accumulates from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations, or traumatic life experiences. First responders – police, fire and other emergency response personnel FREE!

To register RSVP to info@tcfhf.org