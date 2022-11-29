Introduction to Nature and Wildlife Photography

Join us for an evening discussion of digital photography tips and techniques. Matt Shetzer, a local Carbondale professional photographer who travels the world hosting photography workshops, will share years of experience to help you create beautiful digital images. Discussions will assist you in understanding your digital camera and its many features to enable you to get those beautiful shots.

You will gain a better understanding of the various “tools of the trade” including:

· Image composition techniques to improve your photography and highlight your subject in the best possible manner and improve your storytelling

· Camera modes – Aperture, Shutter, Manual verses Auto, which is best to use and when

· Understanding and achieving perfect exposure in camera to eliminate hours of post processing

· Using your cameras histogram. The best tool that came with your digital SLR camera

Read about Matt at: www.shetzers.com/tour-leaders