Introduction to bow hunting

An “Introduction to Bowhunting” class is being offered by Backcountry Hunters & Anglers for the benefit of people who have never hunted with a bow and arrow. Basic information will be provided to help folks decide if bowhunting is a sport they would like to try. Becoming proficient with a bow and arrow requires a commitment of time and effort. Before you can meet the challenge or make that commitment, you must know what is required. When you complete this workshop, you will have a good idea of what it takes to become efficient and effective with a bow and arrow to pursue game.

You will be introduced to the following areas of the sport:

Bowhunting vs. Firearms

Modern and Traditional Equipment: arrows, bows, broadheads, etc.

Shot Placement

Blood Trailing and Game Recovery

Safe, Ethical, Successful Bowhunting, and more

Basic archery instruction and limited shooting will be available.

For questions email Walt atw57ursman@hotmail.com.

Lunch: 12pm to 1pm (options available locally)

Minimum age: 12 yrs

Door prize will be given.