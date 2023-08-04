Your community connector

Introduction to Bird Photography

August 23 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Free

Join us for an evening discussion of digital photography tips and techniques focused towards bird photography. Matt Shetzer, a local Carbondale professional photographer who travels the world hosting photography workshops, will share years of experience to help you create your perfect digital image. Discussions will assist you in understanding your digital camera and its many features to enable you to get those beautiful shots. This is a free event, for adults and teens.

Details

August 23
5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Free
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events?field_town_tid%5B0%5D=27&page=1

Carbondale Library Branch

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-2889
www.gcpld.org
