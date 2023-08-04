Introduction to Bird Photography
August 23 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pmFree
Join us for an evening discussion of digital photography tips and techniques focused towards bird photography. Matt Shetzer, a local Carbondale professional photographer who travels the world hosting photography workshops, will share years of experience to help you create your perfect digital image. Discussions will assist you in understanding your digital camera and its many features to enable you to get those beautiful shots. This is a free event, for adults and teens.