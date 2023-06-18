Your community connector

Introducing the Harmonic Egg with Stephanie Stanfield, PhD, ThD

June 29 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join Dr. Stephanie Stanfield to find out what you can do to alleviate the effects of stress on your mindbody using a natural approach of lights, music and vibration all delivered in a “chamber” known as The Harmonic Egg.
Learn about the Harmonic Egg through a brief slideshow, a YouTube video showing a sample session in the Harmonic Egg.
Learn how you can sign up now to benefit from sessions in the Harmonic Egg that will be available in Glenwood Springs in mid-August.
Dr. Stephanie Stanfield is a world-wide published author, accomplished teacher and energy medicine expert. She is also an expert in stress and stress management techniques.

June 29
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/introducing-the-harmonic-egg-2/

The Center for Human Flourishing
9706182096
info@davinikent.org
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703408151
www.compassionfest.world
