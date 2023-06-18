Introducing the Harmonic Egg with Stephanie Stanfield, PhD, ThD

Join Dr. Stephanie Stanfield to find out what you can do to alleviate the effects of stress on your mindbody using a natural approach of lights, music and vibration all delivered in a “chamber” known as The Harmonic Egg.

Learn about the Harmonic Egg through a brief slideshow, a YouTube video showing a sample session in the Harmonic Egg.

Learn how you can sign up now to benefit from sessions in the Harmonic Egg that will be available in Glenwood Springs in mid-August.

Dr. Stephanie Stanfield is a world-wide published author, accomplished teacher and energy medicine expert. She is also an expert in stress and stress management techniques.