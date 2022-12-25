Your community connector

Intro for A Deep Dive into the Guidebook to The Conscious Loving Universe with Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Cameron Bailey

December 29 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

$20

Join Connie and Andrew – authors, visionaries, photographers, filmmakers – for the launch of a 6-week series of mini-seminars exploring the Guidebook to The Conscious Loving Universe based on their life-changing book “The Trust Frequency: Ten Assumptions for a New Paradigm.”

This introductory session will cover the Foreword, Introduction, Definitions and Assumptions of The Trust Frequency.

The 5 mini-seminars to follow will be co-facilitated by Rita Marsh and cohort. The 6th mini-seminar will be with Connie and Andrew via ZOOM.

E-mail info@tcfhf reserve your place. Pay at the door!

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
