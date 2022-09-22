INTERPLAY: ART + OPERA

OCTOBER 8 @ 7:30 PM

SHOW @ 7:30PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM

$5 CHILDREN | $10 MEMBERS

$15 IN ADVANCE | $20 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW

Genre: Opera

Interplay: Art + Opera is an interdisciplinary, collaborative project that brings visual artists and musicians together in meaningful expression.

On October 8, Contemporary artists of all mediums gather at TACAW to experience live opera, learning about the history and context of each piece. They use this performance as inspiration for new works of art, which are then curated together in a group exhibition at Art Base.

In April, at the opening of the show, the same music is performed live so that audiences, artists, and musicians join together in sound and color, making for a multi-sensorial art experience.

Join us for the kick-off Artist Preview event at TACAW where talented creators from the Roaring Fork Valley get inspired by opera performed by Leah Podzimek, Soprano, and Kira Dills-DeSurra, Mezzo-Soprano!

The 60-minute program will include classic opera solos and duets, and art songs.

Program:

Part I — Love is a rebellious bird

“L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” from Carmen by Georges Bizet (1838-1875)

“Meine Lippen sie küssen so heiss” from Giuditta by Franz Lehár (1870-1948)

Sull’aria from Le nozze di Figaro by W.A. Mozart (1756-1791)

“Měsíčku na nebi hlubokém” from Rusalka by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

“Que fais-tu blanche tourterelle” from Romeo et Juliette by Charles Gounod (1818-1893)

Barcarolle from The Tales of Hoffman by Jacques Offenbach (1819-1880)

Part II — Without regret

“Les chemins de l’amour” by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)

“Piangerò la sorte mia” from Giulio Cesare by G.F. Handel (1685-1759)

“Allerseelen” by Richard Strauss (1894-1949)

“The trees on the mountain” from Susannah by Carlisle Floyd (1926-2021)

“Must the winter come so soon” from Vanessa by Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

“Donde lieta” from La bohème by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924)

Performer Biographies:

Leah Podzimek, Soprano

Lyric Soprano Leah Podzimek is a versatile performer based in Denver. She has been seen on stages throughout the United States and Europe as both a soloist and a member of internationally recognized ensembles, giving performances ranging from baroque concerts to world premiere operas. Her voice has been hailed as “opulent and rich”, with a particular temerity suited for Italian operatic literature.

Kira Dills-DeSurra, Mezzo-Soprano

Kira Dills-DeSurra is a vibrant American mezzo-soprano whose magnetic stage presence communicates effortless charm and truth. Hailed as a nuanced singer and talented comedic stage actress (San Diego Union-Tribune) Kira cultivates skills in musical improvisation and circus arts as part of her broad-ranging palate of storytelling tools. She is champion of new and rarely performed works and has appeared in many American premieres. She also cultivates skills in musical improvisation and circus arts as part of her broad-ranging palate of storytelling tools.

Jessica Nilles Kressin, Piano

Bio forthcoming

Participating Visual Artists: The list of participating visual artists will be revealed on October 8.