Join us for a viewing of the Kids Flicks Series of the New York International Children’s Film Festival presented by The Arts Campus at Willits and accept the invitation to step into collective imagination. Children and their accompanying adults can enjoy watching lively collections of short animation, live action, and documentary films that reflect NYICFF’s commitment to storytelling and diversity and are sure to spark meaningful conversations. The films cover everything from the silly things in life, to LGBTQ awareness, to inclusion, to philosophy, and even to space! Films are best suited to kids in 3rd grade and above. There will be a short pre-show discussion, the viewing, and finally a post viewing-conversation.