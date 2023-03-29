Your community connector

International Children’s Film Festival

April 29 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join us for a viewing of the Kids Flicks Series of the New York International Children’s Film Festival presented by The Arts Campus at Willits and accept the invitation to step into collective imagination. Children and their accompanying adults can enjoy watching lively collections of short animation, live action, and documentary films that reflect NYICFF’s commitment to storytelling and diversity and are sure to spark meaningful conversations. The films cover everything from the silly things in life, to LGBTQ awareness, to inclusion, to philosophy, and even to space! Films are best suited to kids in 3rd grade and above. There will be a short pre-show discussion, the viewing, and finally a post viewing-conversation.

Details

Date:
April 29
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/new-york-international-childrens-film-festival

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
