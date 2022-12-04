INTENTION >> A Guided Journey

Through setting sacred intent, weaving together cacao x breath x movement x meditation x sound.

Nicole Lindstrom will guide us through movement, breathwork and meditation.

She is a yoga and meditation teacher who teaches all over the world. She is the co-author of “WANDERLUST : A Modern Yogi’s Guide To Becoming Your Best Self” and founder of GLDMND, guiding individuals and groups to the gold that lies within.

We will be experiencing LEGACY CACAO, the world’s purest cermemonial-grade sipping chocolate to nourish your brain, fuel your body, and expand your soul.