Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Indoor Baby Gym

December 9 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Come to the library’s indoor gym to get out some of those wiggles! Our indoor gym includes tunnels, ball pits, toys and games and more! For ages 0-3. Guardians need to remain with their children while at the library.

¡Estamos emocionados por invitarlo a nuestro gimnasio infantil bisemanal! Venga y disfrute de una hora de juego libre con su hijo. ¡Tenemos juguetes para escalar, túneles, pelotas, libros, música y más! Más apropiado para las edades 0-3. No es necesario registrarse.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 9
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top