Indoor Baby Gym

October 13 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Free

Come to the library’s indoor gym to get out some of those wiggles! Our indoor gym includes tunnels, ball pits, toys and games and more! For ages 0-3. Guardians need to remain with their children while at the library.

¡Visita el gimnasio techado de la biblioteca para liberar un poco de energía! Nuestro gimnasio interior incluye túneles, albercas de pelotas, juguetes, juegos, ¡y mucho más! Para chic@s de 0 a 3 años de edad. L@s niñ@s deberán permanecer con un adulto responsable en todo momento durante su visita a la biblioteca.

October 13
10:30 am - 11:30 am
Free
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
