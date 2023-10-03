Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

Two venues: Sopris Park 3 pm to 5 pm then Third Street Center 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Join us in circle in front of the Gazebo in Sopris Park Monday afternoon October 9th to share in stories, blessings and more in acknowledgement of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Bring your camp chair, blanket, drum, rattles.

We will disperse by 5 pm and reconvene at Third Street Center at 5:30 pm for a potluck. Bring a dish to share – appetizer, main course, or dessert.

After the shared meal we will screen films of indigenous activities here in the Roaring Fork Valley and a special film from Cool Brick Studios courtesy of the founder, film producer Dave Taylor.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a holiday in the United States that celebrates and honors indigenous American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. It is celebrated across the United States on the second Monday in October, and is an official city and state holiday in various localities. It began as a counter-celebration held on the same day as the U.S. federal holiday of Columbus Day, which honors Italian explorer Christopher Columbus. Some people reject celebrating him, saying that he represents ‘the violent history of the colonization in the Western Hemisphere'” – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indigenous_Peoples%27_Day_(United_States)