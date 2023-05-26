In Celebration of National Cancer Survivor Month, Valley View’s Calaway • Young Cancer Center Honors Incredible Cancer Survivors on June 14

Every cancer survivor has a personal and unique story of their cancer journey. In celebration of National Cancer Survivor Month, commemorated annually during the month of June, the community is invited to join the Calaway • Young Cancer Center at Valley View on Wednesday, June 14 to honor local cancer survivors and their loved ones, and share their stories.

Activities include:

• Live music by Bo Hale

• Complimentary sweet treats

• Tribute to honor survivors, past and present

An individual is considered a survivor from the time of their first diagnosis through the rest of their life. All cancer survivors, regardless of their stage of treatment, as well as those who support them and the community at large, are invited to attend. Surviving cancer is a lifelong commitment.

For more information about the survivorship program or to make a gift to celebrate a survivor, visit VVH.org/survivor/.