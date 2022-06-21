IMPACT DANCE COMPANY: OUTSIDE / IN

JULY 16 @ 7:00 PM

SHOW @ 7:00PM // DOORS @ 6:00PM

Presented in Partnership with Aspen Dance Connection

Genre: Dance

OUTSIDE/IN is a dance performance created for the TACAW grounds and theatre by award winning choreographer Judy Bejarano, founder of IMPACT Dance, an innovative dance/theatre company. From outside they move into the theatre to be bathed in color and multi-media projections, weaving movement, with story and projected image.

The Aspen Dance Connection (ADC) presents original and world dance, educates youth to the beauty of all styles of dance, and is a dance resource on the Western Slope. Their purpose is to inspire local and Colorado choreographers and dancers to support and challenge them to be true to their own authentic talents and expression; and give opportunities to choreographers and dancers to collaborate with one another, exceptional musicians, film makers, photographers, and lighting and costume designers in order to create new work.