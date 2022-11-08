IMMIGRANT VOICES

DECEMBER 8 @ 7:30 PM

SHOW @ 7:30PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

FREE WITH RSVP

SEATED SHOW

PRESENTED BY ENGLISH IN ACTION, in collaboration with TACAW and Writ Large

Genre: Storytelling

Local nonprofit organization English In Action brings its signature storytelling experience, Immigrant Voices, to TACAW. This event provides a unique opportunity for six immigrant community members, including English In Action students, to raise their voices and share a part of their lives with our audience.

This year, we welcome six storytellers hailing from four different origin countries; Lissette Escolero and Ingrid Celeste Zuniga from El Salvador, Isabel Guerrero and Belen Alcaraz Madrigal from Mexico, Giovanna Kennedy from Peru and Ketut Siladarmawan from Bali.

The speakers have been coached by Alya Howe of Writ Large. Howe established Writ Large in the Roaring Fork Valley as a dynamic way to bring true, unscripted stories to live audiences.

English in Action is a Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit whose mission is to build community and intercultural relationships through language development. English In Action connects volunteer tutors with adult students of all nationalities to help them learn English and to build cross-cultural friendships. The organization also hosts events, such as Immigrant Voices, to bring community members from diverse backgrounds together.