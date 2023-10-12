CoMotion has added a special showing on Thursday, October 26th. This is a dress rehearsal showing with a ticket fee of $10. In celebration of their 10th Anniversary, CoMotion will present Illuminate: Light on the Undergrowth. The evening is a seamless composition of original work, aiming to cast light on unexplored experiences and topics, including women’s desire, the underbelly of sisterhood, the complex and storied path to grace and hidden sides of consciousness. Choreographed by Jen Campbell, Lilly Bright and Alyson Boell-Marchand, the show employs both a magnifying glass and touches of levity to these topics, aiming to be equally entertaining as it is deep.