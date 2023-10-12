Your community connector

Illuminate: Light on the Undergrowth

October 27 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

$10 – $25

In celebration of their 10th Anniversary, CoMotion will present Illuminate: Light on the Undergrowth. The evening is a seamless composition of original work, aiming to cast light on unexplored experiences and topics, including women’s desire, the underbelly of sisterhood, the complex and storied path to grace and hidden sides of consciousness. Choreographed by Jen Campbell, Lilly Bright and Alyson Boell-Marchand, the show employs both a magnifying glass and touches of levity to these topics, aiming to be equally entertaining as it is deep.

Details

Date:
October 27
Time:
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$10 – $25
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.danceinitiative.org/events

Organizer

CoMotion Dance Company
Email:
emilyfifer@gmail.com
Website:
https://www.comotiondancecompany.com

Venue

The Launchpad
76 S. 4th St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
