HUSBANDS

JULY 2 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM // DOORS @ 7:00PMGenre: Indie pop

Husbands is a landlocked beach pop band that sidequests Krautrock, garage rock, and tropicalia. OKC-based songwriters Danny Davis and Wil Norton got their start directing a Godzilla musical at their college and then began sharing snippets of lofi grunge pop ideas that became their first album.

Featured on NPR’s Heavy Rotation and numerous Spotify editorial playlists, the band also dabbles in no wave and nineties-inspired pop, recommended if you like anything from Fleetwood Mac to MGMT, Beach House to the Beach Boys. Lyrically, songwriters Danny Davis and Wil Norton tackle what it means to be punk while working a nine-to-five and trying to find zen in an anxious world.