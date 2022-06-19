Your community connector

Husbands

July 2 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$5

HUSBANDS
JULY 2 @ 8:00 PM
SHOW @ 8:00PM // DOORS @ 7:00PMGenre: Indie pop

Husbands is a landlocked beach pop band that sidequests Krautrock, garage rock, and tropicalia. OKC-based songwriters Danny Davis and Wil Norton got their start directing a Godzilla musical at their college and then began sharing snippets of lofi grunge pop ideas that became their first album.

Featured on NPR’s Heavy Rotation and numerous Spotify editorial playlists, the band also dabbles in no wave and nineties-inspired pop, recommended if you like anything from Fleetwood Mac to MGMT, Beach House to the Beach Boys. Lyrically, songwriters Danny Davis and Wil Norton tackle what it means to be punk while working a nine-to-five and trying to find zen in an anxious world.

Details

July 2
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
$5
https://tacaw.org/calendar/husbands/

The Arts Campus at Willits
9705105365
info@tacaw.org
www.tacaw.org

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
(970) 510-5365
tacaw.org
