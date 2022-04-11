Humanity and the “Age of the Great Forgetting” video

Join us for the streaming of a video with a distinguished panel of wisdom keepers calling forth information from our past that can shine light on the way forward in these challenging times.

Let’s watch together then join in dialogue on how the information presented compels us to act in the interest of the ONE.

The mythologist Michael Meade refers to this time as “The Age of the Great Forgetting.” What have we forgotten? What do we need to remember?

Moderator/Convener: Tom Eddington, Founder, Endangered Global

Panel members: Dr. Elvis Tangem, Father Joshstrum Kareethadam, Charles Eisenstien, Michael Meade and Lynne Twist.

Suggested Donation $10