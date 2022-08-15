How to Bring Stories to Life! What Goes Into an Illustrated Children’s Book presented by Erick Ingraham!

My work illustrating children’s books spanned thirty years and thirteen books.

Each presentation begins with a discussion about how and why I became an illustrator.

I talk about how I work, and offer some personal encouragement and advice to the kids on what it takes to achieve their goals and dreams. Next is a video presentation of one of my books, complete with narration, sound effects and music.

The presentation culminates with an impromptu drawing session where I take ideas from the audience for a sketch. Before I draw on the large sketch pad, I randomly select, from a roomful of wildly-waving hands, one child to decide on an animal and another on a sport for that animal to try. The spontaneity and excitement of this interactive session usually “brings the house down,” and the kids leave the room full of energy and a renewed confidence in their dreams, artistic or otherwise.