How to Bring Stories to Life! What Goes Into an Illustrated Children’s Book presented by Erick Ingraham!

September 24 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

My work illustrating children’s books spanned thirty years and thirteen books.

Each presentation begins with a discussion about how and why I became an illustrator.
I talk about how I work, and offer some personal encouragement and advice to the kids on what it takes to achieve their goals and dreams. Next is a video presentation of one of my books, complete with narration, sound effects and music.
The presentation culminates with an impromptu drawing session where I take ideas from the audience for a sketch. Before I draw on the large sketch pad, I randomly select, from a roomful of wildly-waving hands, one child to decide on an animal and another on a sport for that animal to try. The spontaneity and excitement of this interactive session usually “brings the house down,” and the kids leave the room full of energy and a renewed confidence in their dreams, artistic or otherwise.

Details

Date:
September 24
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events?field_town_tid%5B0%5D=27&page=5

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
