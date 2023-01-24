Houseplants 101 at Botany Houseplant Shop!
February 1 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Improve your plant parenting skills! We will cover the basics of how much light, what kind of soil, how & and when to water. Other topics include pot-size selection, planting techniques, fertilizing & monitoring for problems plus solutions to problems. The 2nd half of the class will be an optional activity where participants select a new pot & plant and receive hands on planting instruction. (Price in addition to class price).
$40/person class price, 8 person limit