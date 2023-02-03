Houseplants 101 at Botany Houseplant Shop!

Improve your plant parenting skills with this introductory class. The 1st half of class will be an educational talk covering the basics of plant selection, plant care, problem solving and more. The 2nd half of each class will be an optional activity, where you can purchase a new pot and plant (at a 20% discount) and receive hands-on guidance in re-potting your new plant in its pretty new home

Pre-registration required.

Starting at $40/person