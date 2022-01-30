HONKY TONKIN’ WITH HWY 82

Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination (originals, copies or photos and state verified apps are all valid forms of proof), valid photo ID, and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

TACAW is bringing back a favorite from The Temporary days. Let’s scoot some boots at our first Honky Tonk Night in the new digs.

For this edition, we welcome Western Colorado’s HWY 82 for some good timin’ honky tonkin’! They will get you back in touch with your western roots, (even if you don’t have any)!

Highway 82, formed in the Roaring Fork Valley in 2018, plays an eclectic blend of Classic Country, Country Rock, and Originals. Jeff Pogliano (Acoustic Guitar, Vocals), is an Aspen native, ski pro, realtor, and has played up and down the RF valley for most of his life. Jesse Graber (Bass, Vocals), is also the creator of Tincup Whiskey. Dan Rosenthal (Drums, Vocals), is a songwriter, ski pro, and plays in a duo with his wife, Pam. Eric Gross (Keys, Vocals), and Frank Martin (Electric Guitar, Lap Steel, Vocals), are considered to be among the best soloists in Western Colorado. Eric is also a member of the highly successful band ‘Wild Flight’. Frank’s songwriting credentials are legendary in the RF Valley. Carly Rosenthal (Flute, Vocals), has played in the RF Valley since 5th grade. Originally playing with The Nojoes, she will be finishing up her last semester at Tuft’s University this Winter/Spring.