HONKY TONKIN’ WITH HWY 82

June 18 @ 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

$12 – $20

Genre: Country & Western

It’s time for some country dancing, y’all. Let’s scoot some boots at our second Honky Tonk Night in the new digs. We welcome back western Colorado’s HWY 82 for some good timin’ honky tonkin’! It’s time to get some turns in – around the dance floor, that is.

Highway 82, formed in the Roaring Fork Valley in 2018, plays an eclectic blend of Classic Country, Country Rock, and Originals.

June 18
8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
$12 – $20
https://tacaw.org/calendar/honky-tonkin-with-hwy-82-2/

The Arts Campus at Willits
9705105365
info@tacaw.org
www.tacaw.org

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
(970) 510-5365
tacaw.org
