HONKY TONK WITH HUGH PHILLIPS BAND

February 17 @ 8:30 pm

Genre: Honky Tonk

Colorado Country is not what you think! The Hugh Phillips Band is Colorado Country at its best! This four-piece band is becoming well known with every show they perform. With sultry three-part harmonies and rippin’ licks to whipped up mandolin and gliding acoustic guitar all with a rhythm section that’s tight and tuned you will be rocking and dancing the night away.

Their debut album ‘It’s Been A Long Time’ hit #1 top Spins in Colorado and #2 on the Top 50 Global Country Album Chart during its release cycle so, clearly there is lots to love.

The Hugh Phillips Band is from Carbondale Colorado. They were nominated as the Best New Artist/Band, Best New Male Vocalist, and Best New Americana/Country Song [Hi-Ways] on the Colorado Playlist 2021 Listener Poll. They perform originals and some covers that really get the crowd going. Think Merle, Waylon, Casey Donahew, Zac Brown, Sturgill Simpson and a host of others.